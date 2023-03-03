Delhi likely to be landfill free by 2024: CM Arvind Kejriwal

While waste at the Okhla landfill will be cleared by December this year, the landfills at Ghazipur and Bhalswa will be cleared by next year, with Delhi likely to become free of these landfills in 2024, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal visited the landfill at Okhla on Friday along with Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal and Urban Development Minister Kailash Gahlot, to take stock of the process of clearing the legacy waste at the site. The three landfills in the city were a key issue during the MCD polls last year.

(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Kejriwal said that around 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has been processed at the landfill so far, with around 40 lakh tonnes still remaining at the site. The capacity to process waste at the site will be ramped up. “Our capacity to dispose of waste is now around 4,500 tonnes daily. From April 1, this will be increased to 10,000 tonnes and further to 15,000 tonnes by June 1. If the government manages to achieve this target, then hopefully by December this year or January next year, the mountain of waste at the Okhla landfill site will be disposed of,” he said. Once the landfill is cleared, a construction and demolition waste processing plant and bio methanation plant are likely to come up in the area.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently asked the Delhi government to pay Rs 3,132 crore as environmental compensation for gaps in the management of solid and liquid waste in the city. According to data submitted by the Delhi government to the NGT, the Okhla landfill site had around 60 lakh tonnes of legacy waste dumped there as of 2019. Of this, 25.09 lakh tonnes were processed by February 14 this year with nine trommels operational at the site for biomining of legacy waste.

The Okhla landfill, spread across 63 acres, is the smallest of the three in the city. The timeline that the Delhi government had submitted to the NGT was that by May 2024, the legacy waste at all three sites would be remediated. The landfill at Bhalswa had 80 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in 2019, 36% of which has been processed till February this year, while the Ghazipur landfill had 140 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in 2019, 16% of which has been processed till February this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had visited the Okhla landfill in last December and had said that once the Mayor and Deputy Mayor take oath, the speed of clearing the landfills will be doubled.