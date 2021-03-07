Delhi: Lajpat Nagar gets ‘puzzle parking’ with space for 246 cars

The automated multilevel puzzle car parking for 246 cars was inaugurated Saturday at Firoz Gandhi Marg in Lajpat Nagar. This is South Delhi Municipal Council’s first puzzle car parking facility.

The RR Parkon won the award for its construction, and maintenance for 5 years, on March 1, 2019. The cost of its construction is Rs 27.18 crore, said vice-president of the company Ravi Sharma to The Indian Express.

The parking has six levels, of which the first four can fit cars both horizontally and vertically, thus giving it the name “puzzle” parking. The top two floors can shift cars only vertically. It takes 150 seconds to retrieve a car.

The parking can fit 80 SUVs on the first two floors. It also provides the service of monthly passes for day and night, as well as only day, for Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,200 respectively. A day pass comes at Rs 100 and hourly pass at Rs 20.

NOCs have also been cleared for the parking, as per a release by the SDMC.

The same company has also constructed the multilevel parking at Green Park, and will construct the same at Adchini and Nizamuddin. “We will complete the Adchini parking for 56 cars by April-end for Rs 7.5 crore. We won the award for the construction of the Nizamuddin car park for 86 cars this month only,” said Sharma.

He added that multi-level car parking is the future for a city like Delhi. “The car park has been constructed over a space that used to fit 46 cars. Now it can fit 246. The number of cars are increasing in Delhi, and with the transition to e-vehicles in the next decade, even more cars will be on the road. This is a solution to that.”

The foundation stone for the structure was laid by former BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari.