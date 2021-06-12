Delhi: Fire breaks out inside a showroom in Lajpat Nagar

A fire broke out inside a showroom in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Central Market on Saturday. Officials said they received a call from I-block in Central Market around 10.20 am following which 16 fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

More than 70 firefighters have been deployed at the spot to douse the fire.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said, “The fire spread from the showroom to other areas and we are trying to control it. No casualties have been reported so far.”

Firemen and police said they are checking if there is anyone inside the showroom.