All-women staff, panic buttons: Delhi govt plans to expand ladies special bus service

The government is planning to expand this service to 20-25 busy routes like Central Delhi and ITO and areas where prominent colleges and offices are located. (File Photo)

All-women staff, marshalls, CCTV cameras, and panic buttons: these are expected to be among the key highlights as the Delhi government plans to expand its ladies special service by adding around 50 buses with an aim to make public transport safer for women in the Capital, officials said on Saturday.

At present, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) runs only a few such buses on two routes, according to officials.

“This ladies special bus service was started when Congress was in power… later, these were run on 1-2 routes on special request. But DTC is now planning to implement the scheme in a structured way by adding more buses and more features for increasing safety and security for women passengers,” said a senior DTC official.