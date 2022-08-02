Delhi: Over 24 labourers working at Central Vista project injured after vehicle rams into cluster bus

Over two dozen labourers, who work at the Central Vista project, were injured Tuesday morning after the private vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a cluster bus in Central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area, said the police.

The accident took place early Tuesday when the private bus was on its way to the new Parliament building. The driver of the bus, identified as Jagmohan Singh, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, added the police.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), said, “We received a call at 8.58 am about the accident between two buses. We reached the spot and found that a cluster bus was hit from behind by a private bus with a registration number from Uttar Pradesh. All injured persons were taken to a hospital”.

As many as 28 people, including Singh, were taken to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital for treatment. The police said three of the injured people were from the cluster bus and were discharged after first aid.

“The rest of the injured persons are labourers who were being taken to the construction site of the new Parliament Building. They have been referred to RML hospital for MLCs and further treatment. Singh is still unconscious. Legal action will be taken as per enquiry,” added DCP Chauhan.

Local residents alleged that the brakes of the cluster bus failed, leading to the accident. However, senior officers said they have no confirmation about their claim and are conducting an investigation.