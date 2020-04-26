Delhi: Labourer hangs self in Rohini

Police said they haven’t found a suicide note and do not suspect any foul play in the incident. Police said they haven’t found a suicide note and do not suspect any foul play in the incident.

A 23-year-old migrant labourer from UP’s Farrukhabad, who lost his job during the lockdown, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Rohini, said police.

The incident took place on Thursday at Rohini’s Sector 23, near Begumpur. The victim, Ankit, lived with his sister and her husband in a rented accommodation in Buddh Vihar.

Police said the man had shifted to Delhi a few years ago. “We received information about the incident on Thursday afternoon. The body was found hanging from a tree. We sent the body to the mortuary and his relatives were informed,” said a senior police officer.

The family told police that Ankit had no savings left. Police said the family told them he worked in a factory at Bawana but had recently lost his job due to the lockdown.

“Ankit was undergoing medical treatment and was also depressed because of it. We found a Rs 2,000 medical bill in his pocket,” said the officer.

According to police, Ankit left his house in the morning and told his family that he was going to buy medicines. “Later, when passersby found the body hanging from the tree, they called police. The man was identified and his family contacted,” said the officer.

Police said they haven’t found a suicide note and do not suspect any foul play in the incident. They suspect the man killed himself due to financial issues and his health.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd