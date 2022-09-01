scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Kejriwal desperate, resorting to false accusations: Delhi L-G hits back at AAP’s corruption allegations

AAP leaders had alleged his involvement in the scam, where two cashiers had allegedly exchanged old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes at Khadi Bhawan sites.

delhi l-gDelhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo)

Accused of corruption by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was resorting to ‘diversionary tactics’ and ‘false accusations’.

Saxena added that he won’t be surprised if more such “personal” and “baseless” attacks were made against him and his family members.

Also read |Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘corruption’ allegations

“I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations,” Saxena said in a tweet.

The L-G added that he would “under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from constitutional duties”. “My commitment to improving lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering,” he added.

Highlighting the issues in the working of the Delhi government, Saxena, in another tweet, said, “Abiding by the Constitution and my duties towards the people of Delhi, I flagged the issues of: Grave anomalies in Excise Policy later withdrawn by the Cabinet headed by CM @ArvindKejriwal ji himself.”

Saxena also alleged that there has been an “inordinate delay of two-and-a-half years in acting on CVC report on irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi Government Schools”.

Also read |Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena flags ‘delay’ in audit at Delhi govt universities

AAP leaders had alleged his involvement in the scam, where two cashiers had allegedly exchanged old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes at Khadi Bhawan sites.

AAP MLAs had on Monday entered the well of the Delhi Assembly holding placards, alleging that Saxena had “forced” KVIC employees to convert Rs 1,400 crore ‘black money’ into ‘white money’. They also held an overnight protest at the Delhi Assembly, demanding a CBI probe against him.

Reacting to the tweets by Saxena, AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit back asking the L-G, “So many tweets against Arvind ji? Are you so scared?”

Advertisement

“Should there be zero tolerance against your corruption too? People are telling many of your cases during KVIC tenure. Did you give contract to your daughter without tender? Does Modi ji know about this?”, Singh alleged.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 04:42:07 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – ONDC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement