Kejriwal desperate, resorting to false accusations: Delhi L-G hits back at AAP’s corruption allegations

Accused of corruption by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was resorting to ‘diversionary tactics’ and ‘false accusations’.

Saxena added that he won’t be surprised if more such “personal” and “baseless” attacks were made against him and his family members.

“I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations,” Saxena said in a tweet.

The L-G added that he would “under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from constitutional duties”. “My commitment to improving lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering,” he added.

I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations. pic.twitter.com/1hsCV6Q4Sg — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 1, 2022

Highlighting the issues in the working of the Delhi government, Saxena, in another tweet, said, “Abiding by the Constitution and my duties towards the people of Delhi, I flagged the issues of: Grave anomalies in Excise Policy later withdrawn by the Cabinet headed by CM @ArvindKejriwal ji himself.”

Abiding by the Constitution and my duties towards the people of Delhi, I flagged the issues of: 1. Grave anomalies in Excise Policy later withdrawn by the Cabinet headed by CM @ArvindKejriwal ji himself pic.twitter.com/kzqZO3bRhX — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 1, 2022

Saxena also alleged that there has been an “inordinate delay of two-and-a-half years in acting on CVC report on irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi Government Schools”.

AAP leaders had alleged his involvement in the scam, where two cashiers had allegedly exchanged old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes at Khadi Bhawan sites.

AAP MLAs had on Monday entered the well of the Delhi Assembly holding placards, alleging that Saxena had “forced” KVIC employees to convert Rs 1,400 crore ‘black money’ into ‘white money’. They also held an overnight protest at the Delhi Assembly, demanding a CBI probe against him.

Reacting to the tweets by Saxena, AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit back asking the L-G, “So many tweets against Arvind ji? Are you so scared?”

“Should there be zero tolerance against your corruption too? People are telling many of your cases during KVIC tenure. Did you give contract to your daughter without tender? Does Modi ji know about this?”, Singh alleged.