scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi L-G steps in to clean Yamuna, rolls out drive

The territorial army, provided by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, will take over operations from Friday, said L-G House officials.

Yamuna cleaning, yamuna bank, Yamuna floodplains, Vinai Kumar Saxena, V K Saxena, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsThese stones will absorb heavy particles, prevent it from falling into the river and oxidise the water. This will reduce BOD level of water at that particular point, added officials.

To prevent encroachment on Yamuna floodplains, L-G V K Saxena inducted a company of the “territorial army” to ensure the areas on the river’s floodplains that have been cleaned up are not encroached upon.

The territorial army, provided by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, will take over operations from Friday, said L-G House officials.

The L-G launched an intensive campaign Thursday to clean Yamuna floodplains as part of the mega drive to clean and rejuvenate the river as mandated by the NGT. Saxena, along with East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, President of Fashion Design Council of India Sunil Sethi, senior officials of government agencies and departments, students and residents, launched the drive at Qudsia regulator near Kashmere Gate ISBT.

“In the first phase, cleaning of the stretch of the Yamuna from Qudsia regulator to ITO will be taken up, and later, Yamuna floodplains up to Okhla barrage will be cleaned. As part of this, garbage mounds and all illegal encroachment on the floodplains will be removed,” said L-G House officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

The agencies will introduce an innovative ‘Drain BOD Reducing’ technique under which pieces of stones and limestones will be put along the drains falling into the Yamuna. These stones will absorb heavy particles, prevent it from falling into the river and oxidise the water. This will reduce BOD level of water at that particular point, added officials.

More from Delhi

He said with people’s support, change will be visible in the next six months.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 06:37 IST
Next Story

Nicola Sturgeon, Jacinda Ardern, and a broken public square

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close