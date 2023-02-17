Delhi L-G steps in to clean Yamuna, rolls out drive

To prevent encroachment on Yamuna floodplains, L-G V K Saxena inducted a company of the “territorial army” to ensure the areas on the river’s floodplains that have been cleaned up are not encroached upon.

The territorial army, provided by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, will take over operations from Friday, said L-G House officials.

The L-G launched an intensive campaign Thursday to clean Yamuna floodplains as part of the mega drive to clean and rejuvenate the river as mandated by the NGT. Saxena, along with East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, President of Fashion Design Council of India Sunil Sethi, senior officials of government agencies and departments, students and residents, launched the drive at Qudsia regulator near Kashmere Gate ISBT.

“In the first phase, cleaning of the stretch of the Yamuna from Qudsia regulator to ITO will be taken up, and later, Yamuna floodplains up to Okhla barrage will be cleaned. As part of this, garbage mounds and all illegal encroachment on the floodplains will be removed,” said L-G House officials.

The agencies will introduce an innovative ‘Drain BOD Reducing’ technique under which pieces of stones and limestones will be put along the drains falling into the Yamuna. These stones will absorb heavy particles, prevent it from falling into the river and oxidise the water. This will reduce BOD level of water at that particular point, added officials.

He said with people’s support, change will be visible in the next six months.