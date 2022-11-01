scorecardresearch
Delhi L-G sets up panel to ease licensing needs of hotels, restaurants

According to the L-G house, the move is in continuation with his recent decision to allow 314 establishments – online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics, transport and travel services, other essential commodities apart from KPOs and BPOs – to operate 24X7.

“The L-G has directed the committee to submit its report/recommendations in 15 days,” said the L-G house. (File Photo)

In a bid to boost nightlife and night-time economy in Delhi, L-G VK Saxena has constituted a committee to ease and facilitate licensing requirements of restaurants, eating houses and hotels, said officials.

According to the L-G house, the move is in continuation with his recent decision to allow 314 establishments – online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics, transport and travel services, other essential commodities apart from KPOs and BPOs – to operate 24X7. Officials said the panel will be headed by the Principal Secretary (Home) and comprise senior representatives from the IT Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), MCD, Delhi Police, Fire Services and NDMC. It will inter alia reduce number of licences, tweak and delete archaic regulations rooted in subordinate legislation, ensure minimum documentation and fixed timelines for grant of licences etc. “The L-G has directed the committee to submit its report/recommendations in 15 days,” said the L-G house.

Officials said, “Hospitality establishments… are subjected to registration/licencing and inspecting of police, local bodies, fire department and DPCC. It is expected that changes… will not only come as a big relief to industry but will boost night-time economy.”

