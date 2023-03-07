Delhi L-G Saxena reviews Yamuna cleaning drive, calls it ‘massive turnaround’

A little over a fortnight after they were launched, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the progress made by cleaning operations under way at the Yamuna on Monday.

Over a nearly 20-minute boat ride, Saxena witnessed what L-G House officials termed a “massive turnaround” in terms of garbage removal and water quality in the river since February 16 at Qudsia Ghat near ISBT in Kashmere Gate.

Apart from putting in place a ‘Drain BOD Reducing’ technique to treat drains falling into Yamuna — under which various contraptions in the form of lime and alum box and improvised stone weir have been installed in the Qudsia Drain — a floating debris catcher net, floating boom and mechanical aerator system (fountain) have also been put in place as part of the cleanliness drive.

This, Raj Niwas said, had led to the water in this section having been “completely cleaned” of all garbage, hyacinth and plastic waste using floating booms and a mechanised conveyor machine installed along the river bank.

“As a result, the stink, which was earlier unbearable for even 10 minutes, has reduced significantly. An artificial wetland system comprising root treatment plants, namely canna indica and vetiver grass, has been created to clean the sewage water coming in from Qudsia drain and riverine grasses have been planted to stabilise the banks of the drain. A monitoring hut made of bamboo has been set up at the Ghat,” Raj Niwas stated.

Biological Oxygen Demand is the amount of dissolved oxygen that microorganisms like bacteria need to oxidise and hence significant for water quality; the trial of “drain BOD reducing” technique is being done for the first time on Qudsia drain and the Yamuna, the technique will be replicated at other locations.

On the other hand, Raj Niwas stated, the territorial army provided by the National Mission for Clean Ganga is ensuring that the cleaned stretches of the floodplains are neither polluted nor encroached upon again.\