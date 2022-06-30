Delhi L-G Saxena launches portal to help residents contact sanitation workers

To enable citizens living in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas to directly connect and interact with more than 57,000 safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) and 5,000 malis (gardeners), the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday launched a unique portal on the website of unified MCD.

The list of all safai sainiks, their contact numbers, area of work/deployment and the names of their sanitary inspector are now available on the corporation’s website.

“Citizens who had been till now running from pillar to post to get their basic sanitation and hygiene-related needs addressed and approaching senior officials and public representatives with their grievances will now get much-needed relief,” a senior official said.

The lists also contain the details of the supervisory sanitation inspector and gardeners. “It will enable people to directly contact the concerned safai sainik or gardener, allotted to specific streets and parks to address their sanitation/hygiene and cleanliness needs. It will also ensure efficient delivery of services, transparency and accountability by empowering the common citizens to not only contact the service provider directly but also reach to his/her supervisor in case their complaints are not redressed,” he said.

There are nearly 5,000 gardeners and 400 supervisors employed with the civic agency. Their main work is to ensure upkeep and maintenance of parks and open gyms, plantation of trees/saplings and maintenance of nurseries.