Delhi L-G rolls out 1-time amnesty scheme for properties in city

In a major relief to property owners across the national capital, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Tuesday launched a one-time property amnesty scheme for residents of authorised and regularised colonies of Delhi.

Under the ‘Strengthening & Augmentation of Municipal Revenue for Infrastructure Development in Delhi (SAMRIDDHI)’ scheme, people will have to pay the principal amount of the current and pending past five years for residential properties, and six years for commercial properties, and get a waiver on all pending dues, including penalty and interest, said officials.

Officials at the L-G house said the aim behind the launch of this scheme is to solve pending court cases, which are a source of consternation for citizens as well as the MCD since 2004. This will also make property owners a partner in the revenue generation efforts of the MCD, which will help the civic body build better infrastructure and provide efficient municipal service to the public, said L-G house officials.

The SAMRIDDHI drive will start on Wednesday. Officials added that the amnesty scheme envisages ‘one plus five’ formula for residential and ‘one plus six’ for non-residential properties. The taxpayers of residential properties under the scheme are required to pay the principal amount of property tax for the current year and the previous five years (FY 2022-23 + FYs 2017-18 to 2021-22), whereupon 100% interest and penalty on the outstanding tax amount shall be exempted and all the previous dues prior to 2017-18 will be waived, said the officials.

Similarly, commercial property owners will have to make payment of the principal amount of property tax for the current year and the previous six years (FY 2022-23 + FYs 2016-17 to 2021-22), whereupon 100% interest and penalty on the outstanding tax amount shall be exempted and all the previous dues prior to 2016-17 will be completely waived.

Officials said that as per the scheme, if any taxpayer has already paid tax dues of any of the years 2017-18 onwards or 2016-17 onwards, which have not been captured in MCD tax data, they have to submit proof of payment so that the tax database can be updated. Such cases where principal, interest and penalty have already been paid before the launch of the scheme shall not be reassessed and reopened.

Officials said only those taxpayers who settle their tax dues as per the scheme will get the benefits and those failing to settle their dues by March 31, 2023, will be liable to pay all tax dues along with interest and penalty since 2004 or since the year it has been pending, and will not be entitled to any waiver. The coercive measures to collect the tax dues shall be launched against such defaulters from April 1, 2023.

Advertisement

To avail of the scheme, taxpayers have to apply in the prescribed form online and make payment of the dues, as per the scheme, online. The scrutiny of the tax payments will be done strictly within a year from the date of the tax payment.