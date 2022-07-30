scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Delhi L-G orders ACB to probe ‘collusion’ between transport dept officials, touts

The direction comes in the wake of a Delhi High Court order on a criminal writ petition filed by several auto-rickshaw unions, which alleged large-scale corruption in the RTO and consequent harassment to drivers.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 9:57:42 am
L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct a probe into alleged corruption and collusion of transport department officials with auto financers/ unauthorised dealers and touts at Burari Transport Authority.

The direction comes in the wake of a Delhi High Court order on a criminal writ petition filed by several auto-rickshaw unions, which alleged large-scale corruption in the RTO and consequent harassment to drivers.

Officials said, “The L-G has directed to complete the investigation and submit a comprehensive report within a month. The Directorate of Vigilance examined the matter and observed that the petitioners have levelled serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the RTO as well as misdeeds that are happening which are impacting auto drivers.”

Officials said auto drivers have alleged that the MLO and RTO officials are illegally transferring permits on default payment of loans. Considering the criminal writ petition, the High Court directed Delhi Police, Transport Department, GNCTD and Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD, to investigate the matter treating this petition as a complaint.

“The High Court also directed police to forward the petition/ complaint to the Economic Offence Wing (EoW)/Serious Fraud Investigation Office, for necessary action. The Directorate of Vigilance, in its report, observed that the said complaint was ‘serious’ in nature and hence, proposed to refer the same to the ACB, which was further endorsed by the Chief Secretary,” said sources in the L-G’s office.

Officials in the transport department did not respond to calls seeking comment.

