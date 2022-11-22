Delhi L-G okays hiring of judicial officers, other staff in 5 special courts to clear pending cases

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the hiring of five judicial officers and 35 other clerical and support staff in five special courts in a bid to clear the backlog of cases registered under the Negotiable Instruments Act (NI Act) in city courts.

According to officials, the decision comes in the wake of a Supreme Court order dated May 19, 2022 on a suo motu writ petition regarding “Expeditious Trial of Cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.” In pursuance of the Supreme Court order, the law department had sought the L-G’s approval for engaging the court staff.

Officials said the main aim behind the move is to expedite the disposal of court cases under the NI Act and reduce the huge pendency of cases in these courts, mainly due to procedural and logistical delays owing to staff shortage.

The appointments of court staff, including readers, stenographers, ahlmads (record keeper), assistant ahlmads and peons will be made on a contract basis for a period of one year as a pilot project to examine the efficacy and additional requirements of staff/resources, if any, in future, L-G house officials said.

The State Court Management Committee of the Delhi High Court has recommended that only the 2,500 oldest pending cases will be assigned by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) to every special court (NI Act) at the time of commencement of the pilot project.

“It may be noted that non-systematic and irregular filling up of vacancies at such positions often creates procedural and logistical impediments in the functioning of the Hon’ble Court. Non-availability of ample staff for disposal of such functions often leads to an overall delay in disposal of cases by the Courts and resultant pendency,” an official added.