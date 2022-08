Delhi L-G V K Saxena has decided to pursue legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders – Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah, among others – for making “defamatory” and false allegations against him in relation to a “scam” in 2016, when he was the Chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), officials said.