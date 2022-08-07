Delhi L-G launches ‘one road, one week’ revamp initiative

Updated: August 7, 2022 7:27:30 pm
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena Sunday launched the “one road, one week” initiative and directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to revamp 15 key roads falling under its jurisdiction on a priority basis, said officials.
Under the initiative, the civic agency will choose one road every week and undertake repairs and maintenance along with making footpaths, pavements and central verges pedestrian- and commuter-friendly. As part of this initiative, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and the area around Supreme Court will be repaired and beautified.
After launching the programme, Saxena personally visited the stretches and took stock of ongoing work like laying interlocking blocks, pruning trees, painting grills and road markings. Officials said the L-G has directed them to undertake the work comprehensively rather that in a piecemeal manner.
“He issued directions to carry out repair of footpaths; whitewash/painting; beautifying railing, ramps, curb stones, central verges; proper maintenance of electrical poles; and removal of encroachment at the earliest,” said officials, adding that the L-G also stressed on maintenance and safety of green stretches, as well as daily sweeping and cleaning of roads.
The NDMC has further been asked to post pictures of work done on its website, including “before and after” pictures of the project.
Further, pointing out that 26% of air pollution on account of PM 2.5 results from dust generated from roads, pavements, footpaths, central verges and construction and demolition activities alone, the L-G directed officials to complete work immediately without any delay.
Saxena further directed officials to carry out trimming and pruning of trees to give them an aesthetic look and improve its overall health. “He directed that trimming of trees over 45-feet tall should be carried out regularly…,” said officials from the L-G office.
The L-G was accompanied by NDMC officials including chairperson Ashwini Kumar, vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, member Kuljeet Singh Chahal, secretary Vikram Singh Malik among others.
