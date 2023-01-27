Delhi L-G VK Saxena invites CM Kejriwal for meet today; he says in Punjab, seeks another appointment

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Thursday invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting on Friday, days after he, his deputy Manish Sisodia and around 60 MLAs marched to his residence demanding he clear the government’s proposal to send school teachers to Finland for a training programme.

While the L-G called them for a meeting at Raj Niwas at 4 pm on Friday, Kejriwal will not be in the city and has asked him for an appointment “some other time”. “Thank you L-G Sahab. I am going to Punjab tomorrow. We are requesting Hon’ble L-G for some other time,” he said.

Kejriwal had written to Saxena after the MLAs marched to his house on the first day of the special Delhi Assembly session, questioning his decision to not meet them to discuss the Constitutional separation of powers between the LG and the elected government. Raj Niwas officials said that the L-G had offered to meet Kejriwal and Sisodia.

In his response to Kejriwal’s letter, Saxena wrote that the Chief Minister insisted on a meeting which would be attended by all his MLAs, and that it was not possible at short notice.

Kejriwal and Saxena met on Tuesday at the ‘At Home’ function hosted by the latter ahead of Republic Day. The two greeted each other warmly, at the event where legislators and bureaucrats were also present.