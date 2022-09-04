Delhi L-G inaugurates new facility at Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini

Delhi L-G VK Saxena inaugurated a DNA examination facility for sexual assault and Pocso cases at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini on Saturday.

The facility can ensure that samples are processed faster, providing analysis reports in 24 hours as opposed to the 72 hours it took earlier. The facility can process 24 samples simultaneously. The Forensic Science Laboratory receives samples for biological and serological examination and DNA typing in cases related to murder, sexual assault, POCSO, disasters and unidentified bodies.

The facility is now equipped with an automated DNA extraction system and differential wash extraction system, besides additional staff. The L-G had sanctioned the recruitment of an additional 93 staffers for the facility, according to a communication from the L-G’s office.

According to the communication, the L-G said that proper training should be provided to personnel since most samples were being collected by police personnel. “The rising number of cases under POCSO and sexual assault needed to be addressed with simultaneous stress on changing social and behavioural mindset and ensuring proactive and extra vigilant policing,” he added.