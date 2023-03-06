Delhi L-G hosts diplomats from G20 countries at biodiversity park

In a bid to showcase Delhi’s natural heritage to world leaders who are in the national capital for various G-20 events, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Sunday hosted envoys/diplomats at Asita East, a biodiversity park on the Yamuna floodplains.

According to L-G House officials, the event was also attended by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. Ambassadors and diplomats of 11 countries visited the park early in the morning and went on a nature trail and bird watching tour, spotting over 30 species of birds.

Officials said Saxena lauded the efforts that have gone into rejuvenating the floodplains and exhorted all stakeholders to put in collective efforts in undoing the destruction caused to natural heritage due to rampant urbanisation.

“Asita has been our own effort at such rejuvenation. Just six months ago, this fragile riverine eco-system was a dump yard of waste, squatters and stray animals. Persistent efforts by the Delhi Development Authority has resulted in salvaging a self-contained ecosystem that houses rich natural diversity. Though the Yamuna floodplains remain fragile, efforts are on to restore and rejuvenate Delhi’s natural heritage that is crucial for making the city environmentally sustainable with a refurbished green-blue ecosystem,” said Saxena.

Asita East is spread over 90 hectares of land. It was rejuvenated by restoring the natural depressions, creating catchment zones, reviving the floodplain forests and grasslands and creating favourable habitats especially for water and terrestrial birds.

“This floodplain, due to years of neglect, had degraded into a dumping ground and was largely encroached upon by squatters However, with the intervention of the Delhi High Court, squatters were removed and the entire area was reclaimed by the DDA,” said officials.

Further, Asita East has a restored wetland of about 2.5 hectares that is augmenting more than 60 million litres of water.

Advertisement

It has a plantation of 4,000 native trees of floodplain ecosystem and about 3.35 million riverine grasses planted in a record time of six months. This attracted about 63 varieties of resident and migratory birds this winter, said officials.

An interactive public zone has also been created with large congregation spaces, nature trails, cycle tracks and a selfie point, said officials.