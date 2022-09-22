scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Delhi L-G orders probe into irregularities in engagement of guest teachers at govt schools

According to the officials, Rs 4.21 lakh were allegedly paid to guest teachers even though their names were not registered with the school.

Delhi L-G V K Saxena. (File Photo)

As the tussle between Delhi L-G V K Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party carries on, the former on Thursday ordered an internal inquiry into the alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools.

This comes days after Saxena granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch to conduct an investigation against four serving and retired vice principals of government schools for allegedly drawing guest teachers’ salaries even though the teachers were never engaged.

Following this, the Secretary to the L-G, Ankita Mishra Bundela, wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar asking him to direct the education director to start a process to verify engagement, physical attendance and withdrawal of salaries of all guest teachers.

A status report in the matter is to be submitted within 30 days, the letter read.

In the letter, Bundela wrote that the L-G has observed that instances of “ghost employees” and embezzlement of funds were of “serious concern” and “cannot occur without the connivance of the Principals/Vice Principals/Accounts staff”.

The L-G has also asked that the mechanism of internal audit  be strengthened.

According to sources, a large number of complaints against officers and departments are being perused by the L-G and many of them have also been forwarded to ACB or respective departments for inquiry.

The Delhi government, which has close to 1,100 schools in the city, said action should be taken in case any wrongdoing is found.

“We welcome any enquiry. If there is any wrongdoing, it should be punished,” the government said in an official statement.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 07:50:27 pm
