Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delhi L-G flags ‘sordid’ state of Bhalswa lake, sets deadline for rejuvenation

Calling the lake an asset for the capital, he said he was disillusioned by the "sordid and pathetic state of maintenance and upkeep" of the lake by Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the designated agency in charge of its rejuvenation since May 2019, said the L-G office in a statement.

The L-G has also directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to immediately undertake the cleaning of the banks of the lake ahead of the forthcoming Chhath festival and instructed all stakeholder agencies to start work on the restoration in tandem.

Following the visit to North West Delhi’s Bhalswa lake, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena expressed disappointment over its maintenance, restoration, and rejuvenation work. He has directed officials to ensure the complete restoration of the water body by December.

Calling the lake an asset for the capital, he said he was disillusioned by the “sordid and pathetic state of maintenance and upkeep” of the lake by Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the designated agency in charge of its rejuvenation since May 2019, said the L-G office in a statement.

The L-G has also directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to immediately undertake the cleaning of the banks of the lake ahead of the forthcoming Chhath festival and instructed all stakeholder agencies to start work on the restoration in tandem.

“The L-G expressed shock at the fact that a water body, so critical to the environment and aesthetics of the national capital, had been left to die with its original 59-hectare area getting squeezed to a mere 34-hectare due to deposition of silt and garbage, owing to inaction and neglect by agencies concerned. However, owing to complete failure on part of DJB to fulfil the works required, the DDA had only last month resumed the task of the lake’s upkeep,” said officials.

Saxena has further issued directions to the DDA to clean the periphery of the lake for Chhath Puja within a week. The landowning agency has also been asked to segregate the boundary wall of the lake from the neighbouring Bhalswa Dairy on the western periphery of the lake in a month.

He further directed officials to clean the island and remove silt, sludge, dung and garbage surrounding the lake. “During the inspection, the L-G witnessed boats and floats owned by Delhi Tourism dumped haphazardly on the jetty/docking site amidst filthy and stinking stagnant larvae-ridden water. Water had also accumulated inside the boats. He pointed out that this was serving as a breeding ground for various vector-borne diseases, including dengue…,” said officials.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 08:00:22 pm
