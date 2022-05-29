Delhi L-G directs MCD to prepare action plan to raze landfill sites

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday visited the Ghazipur landfill site, and has asked officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to prepare an action plan, within the next three days, for completely razing the three garbage mountains at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla.

The MCD has also been asked to constitute a dedicated team to draw out the plan with a fixed date of completion.

According to information shared by Raj Niwas, the L-G will monitor the project at a personal level and will visit the sites at regular intervals to see the progress. The MCD was also directed to operationalise the waste-to-energy plant to reduce the load of fresh waste.

A special cell will also be put in place in the L-G Secretariat to monitor the work on a weekly basis, said officials.

Spread over 70 acres, the Ghazipur landfill site has legacy waste amounting to 140 lakh metric tonnes and the East Delhi areas that it caters to generate 2,600 metric tonnes on a daily basis. Similarly, Bhalaswa in North Delhi and Okhla in South Delhi contain legacy waste mounds amounting to 80 and 50 lakh metric tonnes respectively.

The solid waste at these sites is of three categories – refuse derived fuel (RDF), construction & demolition (C&D) and inert waste. While the RDF waste is being used to generate power from waste-to-energy plants, a small quantity of inert waste is being taken by NHAI for its road construction activities, the processed C&D waste can be used for construction and filling activities, said Raj Niwas officials, in a statement.

The MCD has further been directed to regularly put out the reduction in height of the mounds achieved, as a result of their efforts, in the public domain at all three sites.