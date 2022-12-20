scorecardresearch
Delhi L-G clears the decks for 11 pending infra projects

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena recalled about 11 such files, invoking special powers under Rule 19 (5) of Transaction of Business of the GNCTD Rules, 1993, and approved the proposals after receiving the same from the Delhi government, said officials from the L-G House. There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.

Some of the important projects among the 11 files recalled by the L-G include redevelopment of GPRA Colony at Srinivaspuri (pending since 2019). (File)

Work on key projects such as redevelopment of GPRA Colony at Srinivaspuri and Sarojini Nagar, that were pending due to delay in environment clearance from the Delhi government, will begin soon as the L-G has invoked special powers to approve them.

On December 9, Raj Niwas had written to the government on the delay in grating clearance, saying, “It has been brought to the notice of Hon’ble Lt-Governor that several important infrastructure projects in Delhi have been held up for an unreasonable period for want of permission for felling/ translocating trees under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.”

“In view of the lackadaisical approach in dealing with such important matters, the L-G has directed to call all such as files/proposals pending at the level of minister in-charge concerned for more than 7 days in terms of rules 19(5) of ToBR Rules, 1993, in public interest. Principal Secretary (Environment & Forest) is therefore requested to furnish such files/proposals within three working days for kind perusal of L-G,” the letter read further.

Some of the important projects among the 11 files recalled by the L-G include redevelopment of GPRA Colony at Srinivaspuri (pending since 2019); GPRA Sarojini Nagar (pending since August 2021); and the Urban Extension Road (UER-II) by NHAI (pending since September 2021).

Said an official: “The said Rule 19(5) of the ToBR empowers the L-G to recall files pending inordinately with Ministers/CM in public interest. The said Rule 19(5) would have forced the government to send files to the L-G, irrespective of whether they approved it or not. Once the L-G Secretariat invoked the said Rule, files that had been pending for years and months without any reason were duly approved and signed by the environment minister and Chief Minister within days and sent to the L-G for approval.”

Other proposals that got clearance are construction of CISF Residential Quarters at Saket, Road Over Bridge and Road Under Bridge at Sultanpuri, Nangloi Group Housing Residential Project at Roshanara Road, road construction on stretch between Parmanand Chowk to Kingsway Camp and widening of Burari Road.

(with PTI inputs)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:10:16 am
