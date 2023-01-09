scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Delhi L-G chose BJP workers, instead of experts, as aldermen in MCD: AAP

The AAP leader alleged that selection of the protem speaker for the MCD internal elections was also against the rules and said the L-G has broken rules instead of upholding them.

BJP hit back and said AAP needed to check credentials of the aldermen it appointed in 2017 before attacking the L-G. (File)
AAP leaders Sunday said L-G V K Saxena had appointed BJP workers as aldermen in the MCD instead of selecting experts, as is required by the Constitution.

“Article 243R of the Constitution says aldermen should be experts with special knowledge of municipal administration… The 10 chosen have little relevant experience and are all BJP workers,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

BJP hit back and said AAP needed to check credentials of the aldermen it appointed in 2017 before attacking the L-G. “As per constitutional provisions, in 2017, the Delhi government had the right to appoint 10 aldermen in the then three MCDs and then 30 workers of AAP were appointed as aldermen,” said BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

While aldermen don’t have voting rights on election of mayor and deputy mayor, they will have an impact on the constitution of the MCD’s main decision-making body, the standing committee. Twelve members of the committee are elected by ward committees, where aldermen have a say.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 06:05 IST
January 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: NTR is Chief Minister

