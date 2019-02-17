Delhi: L-G Baijal presses on need to bolster security

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Saturday emphasised on the need for bolstering the security framework, so that internal security challenges can be dealt with efficiently.

Advertising

“Along with the rest of the country, I am pained by the terrorist attack on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, and salute the jawans who sacrificed their lives towards protecting the nation. This undoubtedly is an irreparable loss for the country and I express my condolences to the bereaved families, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he said in his address at the 72nd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police, held at New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.

Lauding the work and contributions of the Delhi Police, Baijal asked citizens to appreciate their consistent and selfless efforts. Delhi Police, he said, has created a special place in the society and projected a popular image through its excellent public service.

“Police personnel are an inseparable part of the society, who work in adverse conditions and put their lives at risk for our security,” Baijal said.

He mentioned a DGP’s conference in Gujarat a few days ago, wherein Prime Minister Modi, while lauding the police’s role in maintaining the country’s internal security, had asked them to be more sensitive and responsible while dealing with internal challenges in a much better way.

Baijal also stressed on the need for people’s participation in ensuring safety and security, so that their self-confidence gets a boost.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, in his address during the event, also expressed solidarity with the families of the personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

He reiterated that fighting terrorism is the highest priority of the Delhi Police.

Advertising

“Police force of the entire country is united in tackling terrorism. Apart from the Special Cell, we are sharing inputs, holding inter-state police meets, raising specialised SWAT (women and men) commando units. The cyber cells are integral to keeping a sharp eye to thwart any threat,” he said.