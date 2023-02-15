Delhi L-G asks DDA to hit brakes on bulldozers

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Tuesday ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop its demolition drive at Mehrauli and its adjacent Ladha Sarai village till further instructions.

Saxena’s orders came on the fifth day of the drive. They also included directions to carry out a fresh demarcation exercise in the area following what Raj Niwas sources termed were ‘anomalies’ in the process, dating back to a similar exercise by the Delhi government in 2021, cited by residents during their conversation with the L-G.

Saxena, in his capacity as the DDA chairman, directed the body’s vice chairman and the local administration to “immediately” stop the demolition drive and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies pointed out by them examined.

“Having heard the grievances of the residents at length, the L-G assured them that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of land. He said the residents’ complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials,” a Raj Niwas official said.

The L-G, however, reiterated that while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorised occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the Delhi High Court in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said Gahlot had pulled up DM (South) for ‘inaction’ on the drive. Gahlot had directed the DM to carry out a “fresh demarcation of the disputed area” last Saturday.

“DM (South) neither complied with the demarcation order, nor asked the DDA to stop making them clearly complicit in the demolition drive,” Gahlot alleged.

Advertisement

Politics around the episode continued to simmer with the BJP, which claimed credit for leading the delegation of affected village residents to Raj Niwas, thanking him for the move and the AAP accusing the BJP of having attempted to “tarnish the image” of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda had taken the initiative to arrange the meeting and led the residents along with Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri to Raj Niwas.

“The L-G has given great relief to the people by assuring them he would stop the demolition with immediate effect. It is regrettable that many houses were demolished due to the negligence of the Delhi government,” Panda said.

Advertisement

AAP Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that the BJP’s claim that the AAP government had anything to do with the Mehrauli demolition “clearly shows their malice and falsehood driven agenda”.