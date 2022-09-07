scorecardresearch
Delhi L-G V K Saxena asks CM Arvind Kejriwal to release Rs 383 crore to MCD

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena points out that the funds were meant to be spent on education and health and have been pending for two years.

VK SaxenaDelhi L-G V K Saxena. (Express File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to release Rs 383.74 crore funds for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), pointing out that it has been pending for two years, the L-G’s office said on Wednesday.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, the L-G’s office said that Saxena has asked for the release of the fund meant to be spent on education and health and added that holding the fund “without any reason” was adversely impacting primary education and health in Delhi.

“It has been brought to my notice that Rs 383.74 crore for the year 2021 and 2022 under the plan heads of the Urban Development, Education and Medical has not been released to the MCD by the Urban Development Department of GNCTD,” the letter reads, referring to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

“As against the revised budget estimate approved of Rs 3768.64 crore under the above plan heads during the financial year 2020- 2021 only Rs 3384.90 was released resulting in the shortfall of Rs 383.74 crore,” the letter further adds.

The letter points out that the MCD is entrusted with the responsibility of various public services and facilities to the citizens of Delhi. The above grant, it says, is especially required for the operation and development of infrastructure related to schools, hospitals, dispensaries and footpaths that impact the daily life of citizens of Delhi.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:17:08 pm
