Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Delhi L-G approves withdrawal of 15 cases against migrant workers for violating lockdown rules

The L-G also asked the Delhi Police to file a closure report in 10 similar cases involving more than 100 migrants.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 12:34:43 pm
Migrant labourers leaving Delhi after the lockdown last year. (Archive)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved the withdrawal of 15 cases registered against 64 migrant workers for allegedly violating lockdown measures during the first Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020 and also asked the Delhi Police to file a closure report in 10 similar cases involving more than 100 migrants, said officials.

These cases were filed under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other offences by the Directorate of Prosecution of the Delhi government against migrant labourers for allegedly violating lockdown measures by moving on the roads.

“Taking a humane and reasoned view that these violations were essentially petty in nature committed by poor migrants in a situation of extreme distress caused by the pandemic-related lockdown, the LG has said that this decision will save the accused from unnecessary harassment and running around,” said L-G officials in a statement.

When the first nationwide lockdown was imposed, thousands of migrant labourers and construction workers left the city and walked to their native villages and towns fearing Covid and lack of means, jobs and money.

According to Raj Niwas officials, around 43 cases were filed against migrants, of which 18 have already been disposed of/decided upon by respective courts. In 15 cases, chargesheets have already been filed in courts. However, the L-G Tuesday ordered for withdrawal of prosecution by the Directorate of Prosecution, under section 321 of the CrPC.

More from Delhi

In the remaining 10 cases where the chargesheets are yet to be filed or the accused are untraced, the L-G has asked the police to file a closure report to save the accused from unnecessary harassment and running around.

