Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Delhi L-G appoints only woman officials as sub-registrars, says will prevent corruption

Delhi's L-G VK Saxena. (File)

In a first, the services department of the Delhi government has appointed 22 women officials as sub-registrars (SRs) in the revenue districts, with officials saying that the government believes they will be “sensitive” and “corruption-free”.

The move comes a few months after some revenue department officials, including sub-registrars, were suspended for alleged negligence and financial irregularities. The Indian Express had reported in July that the services department on the directions of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had decided to appoint only women officials as SR to stop “corruption”.

The L-G office said in a statement Tuesday, “After having taken over, the LG with an aim of empowering women in government services by placing them in positions of importance, had envisaged that the SR offices of the GNCTD’s Revenue Department be headed by women officials. This, he had underlined, would also ensure more sensitive, corruption-free and empathetic public dealing, as experience around the world had established.”

The statement added many cases of corruption have come to the fore of late after which the L-G had suspended SRs and it is expected that with women officers at the helm, the prevalent corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people at such offices will be mitigated.

The services department which comes under the L-G first appointed six woman officials as SRs in July. On Monday, 16 more women officials were appointed as SRs.

“Till now, these positions were largely handled by male staff. This will be the first time that women, in such a large number, will be managing (these positions),” said a senior Delhi Government official.

Sub-registrars oversee property matters like registration, deeds, sale deeds, documentation of properties, mortgage, gift deeds, issuing share certificates, marriage registrations, issuing of caste certificates, income certificates, verification of documents, and other direct public service dealing.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:41:01 am
