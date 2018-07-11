Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, Anshu Prakash meet Union Home Secy amid services row

Lt Governor Anil Baijal outside the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Lt Governor Anil Baijal outside the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Tuesday met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, amid the continuing tussle with the Arvind Kejriwal government on matters related to services. During the 30-minute meeting at the Home Ministry, Baijal, Prakash and Gauba are learnt to have discussed issues related to the services department, in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment on the powers of the Delhi government, a Home Ministry official said.

Baijal refused to divulge details of the meeting. Asked specifically if the issue of services was discussed at the meeting, the L-G said: “All is well between me and Kejriwal.”

The meeting came a day after CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the L-G wondering how he can be “selective” in accepting the SC judgment.

In his response, Baijal had said he was “selectively” quoted and “erroneously” charged with “selective acceptance” of the SC verdict. On July 4, the SC had ruled that the L-G cannot obstruct Delhi government’s policy decisions, as has no independent power, and is bound by the elected dispensation’s advice.

Read | Arvind Kejriwal to LG: How can you be selective in accepting SC verdict

The apex court also said appeals arising out of the Delhi High Court order, which held that L-G was the administrative head, would come up before an “appropriate regular bench”. After the SC judgment, the Kejriwal government introduced a new system for transfers and postings of bureaucrats, making the CM the approving authority.

However, the services department refused to comply, saying the SC did not abolish the notification issued in 2015, which made the Home Ministry the authority for transfers and postings. On July 6, the Home Ministry had asserted that it will be against the law to take a final view on the matter related to services, as it is still pending before court.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App