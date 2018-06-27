Delhi L-G Anil Baijal allows senior bureaucrats to take call on IPS transfers

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal (Files) Delhi L-G Anil Baijal (Files)

In a significant move, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has empowered the Delhi Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) to decide on transfer of IPS officers serving in Delhi Police — a matter which was the sole prerogative of the city’s police commissioner so far. The decision assumes importance as it grants the civil administration considerable influence over the city’s police force, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, for the first time.

Baijal issued an order Tuesday constituting a Civil Services Board, which will take calls on a number of issues, including the proposal to transfer IPS officers before completion of tenure, which often triggers controversies.

Although the decision does not directly empower the elected AAP government, which has been fighting for control over police since 2015, senior officials believe much also depends on equation between ministers and bureaucrats on the board. According to the order, signed by Special Secretary (Home) Tarsem Kumar, the board will have the Chief Secretary as its chairman and Principal Secretary (Home), senior most principal secretary, and police commissioner as members. Principal Secretary (Services) will be a member secretary.

The functions of the board, as specified in the order, include examining cases of officers who are proposed to be transferred before completion of minimum period of service as specified under the IPS Cadre Rules, 1954, and also considering making such transfers on its own. “The civil services board may recommend to the competent authority the names of officers for transfer before completion of minimum tenure with reasons to be recorded in writing,” the order states.

Before clearing any transfer, the board shall seek “detailed justification” from the administrative department and also obtain the comments or views of the officer proposed to be transferred. “It will not make any recommendation for premature transfer of cadre officers unless it has been satisfied itself of reasons for such premature transfer… The board shall submit a quarterly report in such form as it thinks fit to the Central government, clearly stating details of officers recommended to be transferred before minimum specified tenure and reasons thereof…,” it adds.

A senior official said it will help shield officers from being unfairly targeted as bureaucrats in the civil administration can judge from a neutral point of view.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App