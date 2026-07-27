Delhi cab driver robbed, killed for ‘easy money’; three arrested

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Four people, including a teenager, allegedly robbed and killed a 40-year-old cab driver in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar last week. Police said the accused were intoxicated and targeted the driver in a bid to make easy money.
Police said two men have been arrested and the juvenile has been apprehended, while the fourth accused is on the run.
The victim, Vijay Kumar, a resident of West Vinod Nagar, was found with multiple stab injuries inside his Maruti WagonR near Road No. 57 in Krishna Nagar on July 23. He was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police registered an FIR under murder charges at Krishna Nagar police station and launched an investigation.
Within 24 hours, teams from Krishna Nagar police station and the Shahdara district’s Special Staff cracked the “blind murder” case using CCTV footage, call detail records (CDRs), technical evidence and local intelligence.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ayan (20), Sahil (19), and a 17-year-old juvenile. Police said raids are on to arrest the fourth accused, Aman.
During questioning, police said the accused claimed they had planned to rob a cab driver for money after consuming liquor on July 23.
According to police, Aman allegedly arranged a knife. The group then booked a Rapido cab to V3S Mall using Ayan’s mobile phone.
Police said near the Chitra Vihar red light, the accused allegedly stabbed the driver multiple times before fleeing with the cab. Midway, they dumped the body.
Police said they lost control of the WagonR and rammed into another vehicle, whose occupants gave chase. Scared that they might be caught, they abandoned the vehicle near East Azad Nagar Metro Station and fled.
Police have recovered the alleged murder weapon, blood-stained clothes of the accused, the blood-stained WagonR, mobile phones and other incriminating material.
Police said Ayan was previously found involved in four criminal cases, including robbery and snatching, while Sahil had earlier been booked in a snatching case.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the case was solved through a combination of technical analysis and field investigation.
“We apprehended three accused, identified the fourth accused and recovered the alleged murder weapon along with other crucial evidence. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” Meena said.
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