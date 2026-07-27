Delhi cab driver robbed, killed for ‘easy money’; three arrested

The victim, Vijay Kumar, a resident of West Vinod Nagar, was found with multiple stab injuries inside his Maruti WagonR near Road No. 57 in Krishna Nagar on July 23. He was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (File)

Four people, including a teenager, allegedly robbed and killed a 40-year-old cab driver in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar last week. Police said the accused were intoxicated and targeted the driver in a bid to make easy money.

Police said two men have been arrested and the juvenile has been apprehended, while the fourth accused is on the run.

The victim, Vijay Kumar, a resident of West Vinod Nagar, was found with multiple stab injuries inside his Maruti WagonR near Road No. 57 in Krishna Nagar on July 23. He was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.