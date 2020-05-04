Delhi: Students back from Kota, to remain in home isolation

Around 480 students arrived at ISBT Kashmere Gate. DTC buses then dropped them at bus stops near their homes. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Around 480 students arrived at ISBT Kashmere Gate. DTC buses then dropped them at bus stops near their homes. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

On Sunday morning, 480 students from Delhi studying in coaching centres in Kota reached home. While the government had made arrangements to bring back over 800 students, it turned out only around half of them belonged to Delhi.

Stuck in the city famous for engineering and medical entrance coaching centres, the Delhi government had sent 40 buses to bring them back once the Centre passed directions extending certain travel relaxations. The buses left for Kota on Friday and reached Delhi on Sunday.

“At ISBT Kashmere Gate, 11 counters were made for each district of Delhi. Every student was screened by medical teams and social distancing was maintained. DTC buses then dropped them at their homes as parents were not allowed to go to ISBT,” said a government official.

The students were divided into groups of 17 and assigned buses which dropped them off at bus stops closest to their homes. The students will now have to stay in home isolation for 14 days.

“I finally reached my home in Mundka around 11 am. My parents had got permission from the local police to come pick me up from the bus stop… It’s a huge relief to be back home. The stress was taking a toll on my father’s health,” he said.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has drawn up a standard operating procedure to bring Delhi residents stranded in other states, back to the city.

The government has appointed nodal officers who have to coordinate with different states. Once they have details of the people who are stranded, the government will send buses to designated spots in those states. Screening will be done and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board.

Once in Delhi, they will be screened again after which they have to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. The procedure also said that everyone should download the Aarogya Setu mobile phone application so that their “health status can be monitored and tracked”.

