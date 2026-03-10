Delhi-Kolkata SpiceJet flight hit by five-hour delay, passengers protest

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A delay in a SpiceJet flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday morning caused an uproar and protests by frustrated passengers.
Flight SG263 was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 7:40 am and land in Kolkata around 10 am. As of 11 am, the flight had not taken off. The flight is estimated to depart at 11.45 am, according to live flight tracking website Flightradar24.
SpiceJet stated that an “operational issue” is causing the delay. “SpiceJet flight SG 263 dated 10 March 2026 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kolkata was delayed due to an operational issue. The flight will depart shortly. Inconvenience caused to the passengers is deeply regretted,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
“The flight has been delayed due to aircraft planning and crew availability by the SpiceJet team,” a source said. “The scheduled time of departure was 7.40, which was revised to 9:45 and now to 11.45 am,” he added.
Videos circulating online show passengers asking the airline staff at the boarding gate to provide them with funds for an alternative flight to the destination.
“Your flights to Pune, Mumbai and Varanasi are also running late. You are saying this flight has an issue. Then why are all flights late?” asks a passenger in one of the videos.
SG 385, which was scheduled to depart at 6.30 am on Monday for Mumbai, also departed around two hours late.
SG 186, from Delhi to Pune, which was supposed to depart at 9.40 am, is estimated to depart at 11.15, around an hour and half late.
The Indian Express has reached out to the airline requesting information about these delays and a response is awaited.
