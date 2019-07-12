Delhi: Kite string stuck in neck, man and his niece fall off Badarpur flyover

A man and his three-year-old niece were injured after a stray kite string (manjha) got stuck in the former’s neck, causing the motorcycle they were riding to fall off a flyover in South East Delhi Thursday, police said.

According to police, Mohan (33) and his niece Dipti were on the Badarpur flyover when the incident took place. A Road-Traffic Accident (RTA) case has been registered and police are investigating the matter.

“We received a call at 7.01 pm about an accident near the flyover. Bystanders told us that they saw a bike falling off the flyover and crashing on the road underneath it. Both victims were rushed to Apollo Hospital. Mohan suffered severe injuries to his leg, but is stable after primary treatment. The child is critical,” said a police officer at Badarpur police station.

Witnesses said the manjha got stuck around Mohan’s neck, following which he lost control of the bike and fell. The victims live in Central Delhi’s Inderpuri. Police have recovered the bike, a Royal Enfield, from the flyover.

Chinese manjha had been banned in 2016, after a spate of deaths and injuries to people and birds due to the use of the glass-coated string. A Delhi government notification had ordered “a complete ban on the sale, production, storage, supply and use of nylon, plastic and Chinese manjha and other kite-flying thread that is made out of glass, metal or sharp objects”.