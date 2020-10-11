Three killed, one critical after tractor rams into car in Delhi

The four men were on on their way home when their vehicle collided with the tractor on Shadipur flyover.

Three persons were killed and one injured after a loaded tractor allegedly rammed into a Swift car in front of Kirti Nagar police station here in the early hours of Sunday.

Deepak Purohit, DCP (West), said, “We received information about the accident at around 1:30 am. After we reached the spot, the car and tractor were found in a damaged condition on the flyover. The injured men were shifted to ABG hospital in Moti Nagar.”

Both the vehicles have been seized and a probe is underway.

Rajesh Sharma (32), Tarun Gupta (42) and Charandeep Singh (38) were declared “brought dead” in the hospital. All three are residents of Pandav Nagar in east Delhi.

Another man, Parveen Singh (38), sustained several injuries and is undergoing treatment. He is presently not fit to give a statement, police said.

The DCP said that an FIR has been registered against unknown persons. No arrest was made at the time of filing this report.

