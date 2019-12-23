Delhi: Six-month-old among nine dead after fire breaks out at cloth godown

The building had no fire equipment and only one single staircase. (ANI Photo) The building had no fire equipment and only one single staircase. (ANI Photo)

At least nine people, including a six-month-old baby, were killed and 10 injured after a fire broke down in a cloth godown in north Delhi’s Kirari area. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house was received at 12.30 am. The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes while the other three floors were residential in nature, according to the fire services. The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am, a DFS official said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. “Injured will be treated on government expenses. SDM inquiry into reason behind the incident to be conducted within 7 days,” he said.

Three people were rescued. Pooja (24) and her daughters Saumya (10) and three-year-old Aaradhya jumped to an adjacent building to escape the blaze, a police official said. Those killed were identified as Ram Chandra Jha (65), the building’s owner, Sudariya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36), Guddan and Uday Chaudhary (33) and his wife Muskan (26), their children Anjali (10), Adarsh (7) and six-month-old Tulsi, the fire services official said. No fire safety equipment was found in the building.

Earlier this month, 43 people were killed after a fire broke out in a paper factory operating in a residential area at Anaj Mandi on Delhi’s Rani Jhansi road. Delhi has witnessed some major fire incidents in the past. Here’s a list of some major fires in Delhi and the national capital region.

(Inputs from PTI)

