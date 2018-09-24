Delhi: ‘Kingpin’ of baby selling racket arrested, two children rescued

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
The Delhi Police crime branch had arrested eight persons, including three women, for allegedly selling newborn babies to childless couples. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 24, 2018 2:24:11 am
Delhi Police crime branch has arrested a 40-year-old woman, who is the alleged kingpin of the baby-selling racket that was busted last month.

“The woman, Kavita, is suspected to be the kingpin of the racket, which sold babies to childless couples at prices ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh,” police said, adding that two babies were rescued following her arrest from her home in south Delhi.

The Delhi Police crime branch had arrested eight persons, including three women, for allegedly selling newborn babies to childless couples.

