Delhi: ‘Kindness walls’ to be set up in 300 government schools

Three hundred government schools in Delhi have been selected to pilot a ‘kindness wall’ scheme. As per this scheme, schools with boundary walls facing roads or major streets will set up a designated portion of these with multiple hooks so that people willing to donate items such as clothes, food and footwear can give them away for the needy.

Those in need may pick up the items from the wall anytime they like. Schools have been told that this should be promoted as through this “anonymous giving and receiving initiative”, the dignity of the receiver is upheld all the time. The walls will have a poster saying ‘Neki Ki Deewar’.

These walls will be set up at a place easily accessible to the public willing to take part in the activity without disturbing the school’s activities.