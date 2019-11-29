Delhi: Kin untraced, bodies of drain death victims lie in the morgue

Two sanitation workers had died while cleaning the drain in North West Delhi’s Shakurpur. Two sanitation workers had died while cleaning the drain in North West Delhi’s Shakurpur.

Days after two sanitation workers died, allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a drain in North West Delhi’s Shakurpur, their bodies lay in the mortuary, with police being unable to trace their families so far.

On November 23, a sanitation worker had died cleaning the drain that comes under the Public Works Department (PWD). Two days later, his co-worker died after his condition became critical. A private supervisor and a PWD contractor were arrested.

While police teams were deployed to the villages of UP and Bihar to look for the victims’ families, they have had no luck so far. If they are not found until next week, the men will be cremated by the police as per the procedure.

Vijayanta Arya, DCP (North West), said, “We went to the homes of the men to look for their families. We couldn’t find any ID or documents that could lead us to their home town. We have put their information on ZipNet and are hoping to find their relatives.”

Police asked other workers, neighbours and the accused contractor and supervisor to help them connect with the families. “After conducting a local enquiry, we received information about a distant relative of one of the deceased, Rohit, who lives in UP or Bihar. We are not sure if the person is a relative, but we have to act on all inputs.”

Police said that none of the men had a mobile phone, which has made it difficult for them to locate their kin. According to police, the men had left their homes “20-25 years ago” and were not known by people living in the neighbourhood.

A senior officer said, “The workers who lived with the two victims are also unaware of their families. We have already sent their details to the media so that local papers can run them.”

About the other victim, Ashok, the officer said they haven’t found anything.

“These men lived in Pooth Kalan and had left their homes 20-25 years ago. They lived on the streets before the private contractor gave them work,” the officer added.

DCP Arya said, “There have been instances when the families don’t immediately get to know about the deaths. Hence, the bodies are being preserved at the morgue. We have sent information to various states and night shelters, hoping to establish contact with their kin.”

