Delhi: Kin of woman killed by stalker demand SC/ST Act be added

A week after a 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by a man who was stalking her, in South East Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, over 500 people held a silent protest and demanded “justice” for the woman at India Gate Sunday evening.

The woman’s family, along with members of Gadge Youth Brigade, held a candle march from Bikaner House to India Gate.

On July 26, the woman was stabbed multiple times by the accused, Mohammed Munsair (25), near the Bhogal bus stand. The accused was arrested after bystanders caught him, said police.

The victim’s brother said: “My sister supported the family… After her death, we thought the police or government would help us but nobody apart from our community members helped us. We want the SC/ST Act to be added in the case… we deserve justice.”

“We have investigated the case and charged the accused with 302 IPC. We haven’t added the SC/ST Act because the accused attacked the victim to exact revenge after she rejected him,” said Additional DCP (South East) Kumar Gyanesh.

Protesters also demanded compensation for the family and that one family member be provided a government job.

Police said a chargesheet is yet to be filed.