Delhi: Kin of Covid victims to get additional relief

Families who lost their kin to Covid in Delhi will get Rs 50,000 as compensation, in addition to the same amount they got earlier from the state government.

While the first ex-gratia compensation was given from the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna, the second tranche will be paid from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in compliance with a Supreme Court order last November, states that those who died of Covid, even after 30 days of testing positive, or someone who committed suicide within 30 days of testing positive for Covid, will be eligible for the compensation.

The Delhi government earlier paid Rs 50,000 to family members of close to 21,000 people who died of Covid in the city. The DDMA order stated that those who had been compensated by the state government earlier will not have to apply for the compensation again, and that the money will be transferred by the DM office. Those who have not applied for compensation earlier, will have to file an application with the DM.

All districts have been directed to maintain a separate database with respect to ex-gratia assistance released from the DDRF. A separate window under the e-district portal will be made available for this purpose, the order said.

Those who have not applied for the compensation under the state scheme can apply on the e-District Delhi portal, and they will also be considered for the DDRF aid.