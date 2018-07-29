Delhi: ‘Kidnapping’ victim found in room at police station

Police said the arrested accused were identified as head constable Jitender Dutt, constable Mohit Malik and their informers Attar Hassan, Isthkar and Vijay Kumar. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Police said the arrested accused were identified as head constable Jitender Dutt, constable Mohit Malik and their informers Attar Hassan, Isthkar and Vijay Kumar. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

Five persons, including two policemen posted at New Usmanpur police station, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man, accused in several criminal cases, from northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagari area and confining him inside a room at the station. It is also alleged that they demanded a Rs 1 lakh ransom from his family members for his release. All five accused were sent to judicial custody on Saturday, and the two officers were also dismissed from service.

Police said the arrested accused were identified as head constable Jitender Dutt, constable Mohit Malik and their informers Attar Hassan, Isthkar and Vijay Kumar. The matter came to light on July 26 after the man’s wife registered a complaint, alleging that someone kidnapped her husband and demanded Rs 1 lakh for his release.

“After registering an FIR, police started their investigation. Pretending to broker a deal, they asked the kidnappers to take the money from Shastri Nagar, and arrested them from there. The arrested persons then led police to the victim, who was rescued from a room in New Usmanpur police station,” an officer said, adding that the man had been picked up in connection with a theft case, and the extortion plot folded later.

