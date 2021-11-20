scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Delhi: 3 cops held for ‘kidnapping man, demanding Rs 5 lakh from kin’

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 1:21:42 am
Three Delhi Police personnel were arrested for allegedly abducting an employee of an NGO and demanding Rs 5 lakh from his family members.

Police said that the men have been identified as Pradeep Pradhan (31), posted with the southwestern range (SWR) of the Special Cell; constable Amit Yadav (30), who was posted along with Pradhan but transferred to the central district two months ago; and constable Tejvinder Singh (43), who was dismissed. He is an ex-serviceman.

Special CP (law and order, northern range) Deependra Pathak said, “We have registered an FIR at Paharganj police station.”
Police said the incident came to light at 2 pm on November 18 when the policemen conducted a raid on an NGO’s premises and alleged that an illegal call centre was run there.

“On the pretext of investigation, they illegally detained the manager and allegedly asked his family to give Rs 5 lakh for his release,” said an officer.

Live Blog

