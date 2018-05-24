Delhi: Kidnappers chop man’s body, wait for ransom

Police said the deceased was identified as Sachin Yadav, who worked in a showroom. (File) Police said the deceased was identified as Sachin Yadav, who worked in a showroom. (File)

Three months ago, two men were sacked from their job, ostensibly because of a 21-year-old man. To “teach him a lesson”, they kidnapped him, killed him and chopped his body into six pieces, which they dumped into the septic tank of their toilet. Before that, though, they made a ransom call of Rs 50 lakh to his parents. But their plan to collect the ransom fell apart after Delhi Police tracked their location and arrested them from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Police said the deceased was identified as Sachin Yadav, who worked in a showroom. “The arrested accused, Bhushan Kumar Singh (26) and his brother-in-law Vicky Kumar (24), worked in the same showroom as him, but they were sacked after he joined. Two months ago, Sachin invited them to a function when he became a father. That’s when they decided to take revenge,” a senior police officer said.

The victim’s father, Ramnath Yadav, said, “On May 12, my son received a call and left with someone. His phone was switched off afterwards, and we couldn’t trace him. We lodged a missing person complaint, and later received the ransom call. The caller demanded Rs 50 lakh but eventually struck a deal at Rs 4 lakh.” Police said the kidnappers kept changing their location to avoid arrest before being tracked to Bihar.

