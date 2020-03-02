Delhi: Kidnapped Bulgarian tourist rescued, 2 held

On realising that they were cornered by police, the kidnappers opened fire. Police returned the fire and were finally able to nab the accused and rescue the victim unharmed. (Representational Image) On realising that they were cornered by police, the kidnappers opened fire. Police returned the fire and were finally able to nab the accused and rescue the victim unharmed. (Representational Image)

Two men were arrested after a brief shootout Friday for allegedly kidnapping a Bulgarian national from Dwarka Mor and demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore for his release. The tourist has been rescued, police said.

Police said the accused, Anoop alias Maalamal (36) and Naveen Dagar alias Billu (29) are members of the Rajesh Bawana gang. Anoop was out on bail in a 2014 murder case.

Police said Palashev Rodaslav (30) and his friend George had been touring India since early February. Rodaslav was kidnapped on the night of February 27. DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “Around 12 hours later, on February 28, his friend George filed a complaint at Mohan Nagar police station. A police team began a hunt for the accused. George received a text message from the kidnappers, demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore and asked to meet them at Jharoda Kalan.”

“CCTV footage was scanned. Technical surveillance was launched and mobile phones of the victim and suspects were closely monitored. Secret informers were also deployed to gather clues,” police said.

On the afternoon of February 28, as George received the location of the exchange, a police team, wearing plainclothes and in private cars, laid a trap on the Najafgarh-Jharoda Kalan road. However, the kidnappers did not arrive. After combing the area, they finally intercepted a white i20 car, police said.

On realising that they were cornered by police, the kidnappers opened fire. Police returned the fire and were finally able to nab the accused and rescue the victim unharmed.

Two illegal firearms and Rs 1 lakh stolen from the victim were recovered, police said. Three personnel sustained minor injuries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.