Delhi: Kidnap bid foiled as woman leaps to daughter’s defence

CCTV grab of the incident CCTV grab of the incident

A woman rescued her four-year-old daughter from two bike-borne men who tried to kidnap her from her house in East Delhi’s Shakarpur Tuesday. Neighbours too rushed to the woman’s aid, attacking the kidnappers and trying to block their way, but the accused threatened them with a weapon and managed to escape.

One of the kidnappers was traced and arrested. A day later, police arrested Upender, the child’s paternal uncle, who allegedly planned the kidnapping to get money from his brother Tarun. Police said he was in debt.

Police said Upender sent his friend Dheeraj (26) and his associate to his brother’s house on Tuesday. Around 4 pm, one of the accused entered the house and asked Tarun’s wife Sangeeta for water. When she went to the kitchen, the man picked up the child and ran towards the bike.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Sangeeta running after the man and pulling her daughter from his clutches. She also pushed the bike rider, causing him to fall. The rider starts his bike and speeds away, while the other accused flees on foot.

A neighbour then runs after the men. To stop them from fleeing, another neighbour parks his two-wheeler in the middle of the road. The men then catch the accused and thrash them, but one of the accused pulls out a knife and they flee on foot. Prabhakar Jha, Tarun’s neighbour, told The Indian Express, “I hit him and tried to stop him, but he had a knife. He opened his bag and I saw a pistol.”

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “We sent out a team from Shakarpur police station to search for the accused.” A team led by SHO Sanjeev Sharma scanned CCTV footage and traced Dheeraj through the bike they left behind. He was arrested from Jagatpuri. When questioned, Dheeraj said he and his associate were offered Rs 1 lakh by Upender, who was arrested Wednesday.

Upender told police he worked at a casino years ago and was in debt. He was planning to get Rs 35 lakh as ransom from his brother Tarun, who owns a garment store in Gandhi Nagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd