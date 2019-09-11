Delhi: Kickboxer alleges injured on purpose during practice

A 17-year-old girl, who claims to have represented Delhi in kickboxing, has filed a complaint against another kickboxer for allegedly injuring her on purpose during a practice session at IGI stadium in January.

The victim, Honey Goel, claimed that the 20-year-old accused injured her so badly that doctors told her she won’t be able to pursue the sport in the future. An FIR was filed at IP Estate police station on September 7, since medical opinion was delayed, said DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Goel, a class XII student, told The Indian Express, “On December 24 last year, my elder brother and (the accused) got into an argument.”

She said the accused later apologised to her brother, and asked her to practice with him at IGI Stadium on January 2. She claimed it was during practice that he injured her on purpose.

Randhawa said, “No arrest has been made so far and we are investigating the matter… it’s an injury received during a professional game.”

Goel also claimed the accused threatened her not to file a complaint.