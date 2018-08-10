Follow Us:
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Delhi: Khirki ‘masjid’, twice restored in 2 months

The first time the word “masjid” was smudged was in 2016, and repeated attempts to restore it have been unsuccessful

Written by Somya Lakhani | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2018 2:19:25 am
Delhi: Khirki ‘masjid’, twice restored in 2 months The Khirki Mosque. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)
Two months after The Indian Express reported that the word “masjid” was painted over the blue board at Khirki Mosque put up by Archaeological Survey of India, it has been restored — twice.

“I got a call from an ASI official to paint the word ‘masjid’ on the board on June 10. Two days later, it was removed again… I can’t say who did that. I painted the word ‘masjid’ on it again and so far, it’s still there,” said a guard who has been stationed outside the 14th century monument for a decade now.

The Indian Express had reported the incident on June 9.

As per the guard, the first time the word “masjid” was smudged was in 2016, and repeated attempts to restore it have been unsuccessful as “locals are convinced that it’s a fort built by Maharana Pratap” — who was born 200 years after the Khirki Mosque was built.

From Saturday, ASI will begin restoration work at the Khirki Mosque. A source said, “The land will be levelled, the pillars inside the mosque will be restored…”

