Delhi: Khan Market’s beloved doctor is no more

A fan of K L Saigal’s tunes, and short stories, Dr S K Vohra was no ordinary physician. Khan Market’s darling doctor, who set up a clinic in the 1960s, died last week. In his late 80s, Vohra is remembered by Khan Market residents and traders as a “gentle man who maintained personal relationships with his many patients”.

Advertising

“We would feel better by just drinking water in his house,” said S R Goyal (79), owner of Anand General Store, which is a building away from Dr Vohra’s clinic. His grandson Akul Goyal (30) nodded in agreement. “He was not only our family doctor, he was like family. He would reprimand us when we did not take care of our health,” he said.

Vohra started his career in Khan Market in 1962 and established himself as a household name. He did his MBBS from London, and held a Diploma in Child Health and Membership of the Royal College of Physicians of the United Kingdom.

Mamta Bamhi (49) owner of Fakir Chand and Sons, a book store nearby, said: “Since he was a book lover, he would visit us often. He did not have time to read novels, but he loved short stories.”

Advertising

Her son, Abhinav Bamhi, said: “I was afraid of injections as a child, but he always managed to calm me down.”

“He would work selflessly from morning till evening,” said president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association, Sanjiv Mehra. His sons are continuing his legacy — Pankaj Vohra is a child specialist in the US, while Dheeraj Vohra practises dentistry in Delhi.